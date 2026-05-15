Maui Surf Forecast for May 16, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:33 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:01 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:32 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period north northwest (320-330 degree) swell that peaked last night will continue to slowly decline tonight. Surf along north and west facing shores will follow suit, easing during the weekend.

A mix of small, medium to long period south swells will maintain small surf along south-facing shores this weekend. A series of gale lows passing south of New Zealand should send small south swell energy into the southern waters through next week. Surf should lift to summer averages around Sunday and hold through Wednesday. Moderate to fresh trades will maintain rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.