MEO Teen Financial Literacy workshop set for June 1 and 3

Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center Specialists Lianne Peros-Busch (left) and Teon Simmons discuss savings with Lana`i High & Elementary School students in October 2025. The annual summer Financial Literacy for Teens workshop is set for June 1 and 3 at MEO Wailuku.

Financial Literacy For Teens two-day summer workshop, put on by Maui Economic Opportunity, will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 3, at MEO’s Wailuku office.

Budgeting and saving, basic banking, applying for jobs, dos and don’ts of credit and other money topics will be covered in the workshop offered annually by MEO’s Business Development Center. The goal of the workshop is to give teens the skills to make wise and informed decisions about their finances.

The in-person workshop is without cost to attendees, but there are limited seats.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Register at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/849e52dec60449fead27bb24a04b93fe or go to www.meoinc.org (“Programs & Services,” “Business Development Center,” and “TEEN Financial Literacy Online Workshop Registration”).

For more information, contact Lianne Peros-Busch at 808-243-4347.

Teen Financial Literacy workshop flyer