Hirono memorializes fallen Maui Police Officer Suzanne O during committee meeting

During National Police Week, Hirono Memorializes Fallen Maui Police Officer Suzanne. PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, memorialized Maui Police Officer Suzanne O, who was shot and killed by a ghost gun while on duty last year. At a full committee markup, Senator Hirono honored Officer O by highlighting her dedication to her community and sharing tributes from her fellow officers.

“Officer O was a compassionate and dedicated public servant. She embodied the spirit of Aloha,” said Hirono. “In the words of a fellow officer, her life was a masterclass in what it means to serve with empathy.”

National Police Week. PC: Maui Police Department

Officer O joined the Maui Police Department in December 2020. As a member of the Honor Guard, she was known for her dedication. Suzanne often volunteered during busy times, stepping in to help with Alternative Calls for Service, even on her days off, to support her fellow officers. She also assisted the Department’s Dispatch team, always ready to take on any role where she was needed. Officer O received a Certificate of Merit for her brave work during the Upcountry Maui wildfires.

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In addition to her remarks, Senator Hirono submitted statements for the record from Officer O’s colleagues at the Maui Police Department. Those tributes are available here.

This week, Officer O was commemorated at the National Law Enforcement Officers vigil and her name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall. Officer O is also included in the National Police Week resolution, which was passed in the Senate by unanimous consent.