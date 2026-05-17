Maui News

Give your mailbox a spring makeover: USPS celebrates National Mailbox Improvement Week

May 17, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
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Maui mailboxes. File photo by Wendy Osher.

This Mailbox Improvement Week (May 18-24, 2026), the United States Postal Service is reminding customers everywhere to inspect, maintain, and make any needed upgrades to their mailboxes. The spring cleaning effort encourages customers to help carriers ensure mail, packages, and special deliveries arrive on time, safely and securely.

“Your mailbox is the gateway to connection, bringing everything from birthday wishes from loved ones to vital documents to your doorstep,” said Postmaster General David Steiner. “A well-maintained mailbox isn’t just about curb appeal; it’s a partnership in efficiency and precision, helping our carriers continue to deliver for you – every day.”

Each year, USPS designates the third week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage homeowners with box-on-post-delivery to examine and, where necessary, improve their mailbox appearance and functionality. Regular maintenance not only helps streamline postal operations but enhances the beauty and safety of entire neighborhoods.

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Fix up your mailbox in a snap

The yearly initiative calls attention to the wear and tear that occurs, often without customers’ awareness. Some of the most common fixes homeowners may need to make include:

  • Tighten Up: Check for and tighten any loose hinges on the door.
  • A Fresh Coat: Brighten up a rusty or peeling mailbox with a fresh coat of paint.
  • Stand Securely: Ensure your mailbox post is secure and upright.
  • Be Seen: Make sure your house numbers are clear, visible, and easy to read.

Security is a shared mission

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USPS partners with the US Postal Inspection Service to keep postal employees, the mail stream, and the American public safe through education, awareness, laws that protect the nation’s mail network. Here’s how you can help keep your mail safe:

  • Don’t Wait: Collect your mail promptly after delivery to prevent theft.
  • Say Something: If you witness mailbox tampering, call the police immediately.
  • To report mailbox vandalism, contact Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.
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If you know of someone who committed an act of mailbox vandalism, report it to Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.

LEARN MORE: How to Set Up & Mount a Mailbox

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