Intermittent traffic holds on Hāna Highway for emergency rock removal

Hāna Highway rock removal at Maliko Gulch. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that there will be brief traffic holds on Hāna Highway (Route 36) at Maliko Gulch for emergency rock removal.

The work will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Monday, May 18 to Friday, May 22. Both lanes in the area of mile marker 10 at Maliko Gulch will be closed intermittently for crews to drop the rocks and clear the road.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

Hāna Highway rock removal at Maliko Gulch. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

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For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.