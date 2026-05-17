Op-Ed: Growing together, navigating pregnancy and family support across Hawaiʻi

By Rose Lau, RN, Director, Native Hawaiian Health and Population Health Management

Programs, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaiʻi

PC: UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaiʻi

Having a baby is exciting, but it can also feel scary, especially if you don’t know where to find help. Every pregnancy is different, and every ʻohana should have the support they need.

In Hawaiʻi, more than 1 in 4 pregnant women do not get enough care before birth, according to the March of Dimes. This is if they don’t get care early or often. This can be because they can’t get a doctors appointment, find transportation or there are language or cultural differences.

When moms do not get care early or often, there can be more health problems during pregnancy and after birth. We want you and your ʻohana to know that help is out there, so you can find the right doctor to help you through this

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Keep reading for tips to help moms and families feel supported, get care, and stay healthy before and after birth.

Get Care When You’re Ready: If you think you may be pregnant, reach out to a doctor as soon as you can. Early care helps keep you and your baby healthy. A doctor can also help make a care plan that fits you. If you do not know how to find a doctor, your health plan, local health center, or Medicaid office can help. Use Simple Tools to Feel Ready: You deserve to know what’s going on at every step. A pregnancy checklist can help you know what to expect, what to ask, and how to get ready for doctor visits. You can also ask about help like vitamins or healthy food from your health plan or local groups. Keep Getting Care After Birth: Your health still matters after your baby is born. Go to your checkup within three weeks after birth. You should also have a full checkup by 12 weeks. These visits, part of your pregnancy timeline, help you heal, ask questions, and take care of your body and mind. Find Help in Your Community: Remember, you are not alone. Doctors, community groups, and local programs are here to help. Many people want to support you and your ʻohana. Together, we are working to remove barriers and help hāpai moms and keiki across Hawaiʻi get the care and support they need.

We work with state partners, doctors, and community groups to help families get care before and after birth. This includes support for mental health, healthy food, and learning for families across the islands.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaiʻi is here to help families find care and support. For more tips on a healthy pregnancy, visit everypregnancy.com.

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Rose Lau, a registered nurse is Director, Native Hawaiian Health and Population Health Management Programs at UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaiʻi. In this role, she oversees maternity programs for members like Hāpai Mālama, which provides coverage for hāpai moms and keiki, including prenatal, postpartum and behavioral health services.

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*****Views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author’s alone and do not reflect or represent the opinions, policies or positions of Maui Now.*****