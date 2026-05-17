The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announces summer music lineup

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announces an extensive lineup of music events for the season, transforming the resort into the island’s premier stage. The concert events feature an intimate collection of performances from island favorites, Grammy-winning legends and country music’s fastest-rising stars.

From unplugged island sessions to the exclusive Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series, the resort invites guests and the local community to experience an elevated seasonal celebration where world-class storytelling meets the natural aloha of Kapalua.

Memorial Day Weekend

Paul Wertico. PC: courtesy

The season kicks off with festive energy and intimate performances designed to pair perfectly with Kapalua’s sunset views:

Thursday, May 21, 6-9 p.m. | Paul Wertico: Guests can experience a masterclass in rhythm with seven-time Grammy winner Paul Wertico, widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest master drummers. Renowned for his legendary tenure with the Pat Metheny Group and collaborations with icons like David Bowie, Wertico will be joined by The Maui Jazz & Blues Festival Band for an extraordinary evening of jazz mastery.

Guests can experience a masterclass in rhythm with seven-time Grammy winner Paul Wertico, widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest master drummers. Renowned for his legendary tenure with the Pat Metheny Group and collaborations with icons like David Bowie, Wertico will be joined by The Maui Jazz & Blues Festival Band for an extraordinary evening of jazz mastery. Saturday, May 23, 6-9 p.m. | Keni Blue Unplugged Trio: Maui’s guitar phenom Keni Blue brings his Jimi Hendrix–inspired style and show‐stopping guitar work for an intimate, unplugged performance.

The Memorial Day Weekend performances are complimentary for resort guests and the local

community.

Fourth of July

Dasha. PC: Alexa Stone @electraking

Saturday, July 4, 6-9 p.m. | Dasha: Celebrate Independence Day on Maui with country‐pop sensation Dasha. Known for her high‐energy stage presence and soulful songwriting, the Nashville‐based artist comes fresh off the viral success of her hit single “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” and her acclaimed album What Happens Now?. A 50x platinum-selling artist who has captivated audiences globally, Dasha blends classic country storytelling with a modern, infectious edge that continues to win over fans nationwide through her dynamic performances.

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Tickets for this special performance will be available soon. Stay tuned for more details.

Kapalua Concert Series

Discover top musicians in an elevated, intimate concert setting at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. The resort’s Kapalua Concert Series takes place every First Friday at Alaloa Lounge, where live music meets handcrafted cocktails and an inviting island atmosphere.

Friday, June 5, 6-9 p.m. | Wayne Toups: Join us for an energetic evening with Wayne Toups, the Grammy Award‐winning accordionist known as “The Cajun Springsteen.” Blending Cajun, zydeco, soul, and rock, Toups delivers high‐energy performances that get crowds on their feet with his signature “Zydecajun” sound.

Join us for an energetic evening with Wayne Toups, the Grammy Award‐winning accordionist known as “The Cajun Springsteen.” Blending Cajun, zydeco, soul, and rock, Toups delivers high‐energy performances that get crowds on their feet with his signature “Zydecajun” sound. Friday, August 7, 6-9 p.m. | Marty Dread: Marty Dread—known as Hawai‘i’s Reggae Ambassador—is a Maui-based singer-songwriter celebrated for his smooth reggae grooves, soulful vocals, and uplifting island sound. With a career spanning more than 32 years, he has released 21 albums and performs throughout Hawai‘i, the mainland US, and around the world.

Marty Dread

Admission to the Kapalua Concert Series is complimentary for resort guests. For non-hotel

guests, there is a $10 entertainment fee per person.

Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series

Payton Sullivan

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The Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series brings the heart of Nashville’s iconic music scene to the shores of Maui. These curated showcases feature award-winning artists sharing the stories behind their biggest hits in an unplugged, intimate setting.

Friday, June 19, 6-9 p.m. | Grace Tyler: Rising country artist Grace Tyler brings her soulful songwriting and modern country sound to Kapalua. Known for her viral hit “My Mistake” and her debut EP Everything I Didn’t Say, Tyler blends classic country roots with contemporary storytelling. Opening the evening are acclaimed Hawai‘i artists, Kala‘e Parish and Kalenaku, who seamlessly weave contemporary country influences with Hawaiian musical traditions.

Rising country artist Grace Tyler brings her soulful songwriting and modern country sound to Kapalua. Known for her viral hit “My Mistake” and her debut EP Everything I Didn’t Say, Tyler blends classic country roots with contemporary storytelling. Opening the evening are acclaimed Hawai‘i artists, Kala‘e Parish and Kalenaku, who seamlessly weave contemporary country influences with Hawaiian musical traditions. Friday, July 17, 6-9 p.m. | FILMORE: Country singer‐songwriter FILMORE brings a bold, genre‐blending sound that fuses country, pop, rock, hip‐hop, and Latin influences. Known for high‐energy performances and honest storytelling, his latest album, Atypical, showcases his signature style and creative evolution. Joining the lineup is Maui-born singer-songwriter, Akoni Palomino, whose signature sound blends Hawaiian music with country storytelling and reggae soul.

Country singer‐songwriter FILMORE brings a bold, genre‐blending sound that fuses country, pop, rock, hip‐hop, and Latin influences. Known for high‐energy performances and honest storytelling, his latest album, Atypical, showcases his signature style and creative evolution. Joining the lineup is Maui-born singer-songwriter, Akoni Palomino, whose signature sound blends Hawaiian music with country storytelling and reggae soul. Friday, August 21, 6-9 p.m. | Kristian Bush and Payton Sullivan: Grammy‐winning artist Kristian Bush, best known as one‐half of Sugarland, joins rising singer‐songwriter Payton Sullivan for a compelling blend of iconic country storytelling and fresh, coastal‐inspired sound.

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This special night offers a rare opportunity to experience two artists whose music bridges generations and genres. Opening the evening are Hawai‘i artists Kamalani Kawa‘a and 94Tunez. Together, they showcase the evolving sound of island music through a compelling blend of contemporary Hawaiian, reggae, R&B, and soulful storytelling.

Admission to the Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series is complimentary for resort guests. For non-hotel guests, there is a $10 entertainment fee per person.

Maui Jazz & Blues Festival

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August 31-Sept. 6: The momentum of the summer season carries into September with the return of the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. This highly anticipated weeklong musical journey transforms the resort into a premier stage for Grammy-winning legends, internationally renowned instrumentalists, and soulful southern rhythms. This year’s celebration will feature an exclusive speakeasy pop-up weekend hosted by New Orleans’ award-winning Jewel of the South, recognized as one of North America’s 50 Best Bars. While the full 2026 artist lineup is currently under wraps, guests can expect an intimate and sophisticated celebration of sound and soul.

For a full schedule of upcoming events at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, click here. To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton