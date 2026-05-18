Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau appoints Loomis as VP, Island integration & operations

Elizabeth “Liz” Loomis

The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau announces the appointment of Elizabeth “Liz” Loomis as vice president of island integration and operations, effective 4 May 2026. The new position is designed to deepen collaboration across HVCB’s offices on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawai‘i Island, strengthening the integration of island perspectives into the statewide strategy.

Loomis will oversee the four Island Bureau teams, providing strategic direction across HVCB’s statewide network, and serving as a bridge between on-the-ground operations and enterprise elevating decision-making.

“We operate in service to our communities and our industry across Hawai‘i,” said Dr. Aaron J. Salā, president and CEO of HVCB. “Island insight, therefore, must drive decision-making at HVCB. Liz will work alongside our island teams while also leading how those perspectives are integrated across the organization. She understands how to translate what is happening on each island into enterprise action, and that is exactly what this role is built to do.”

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Loomis brings more than 15 years of Hawai‘i-based experience. During her tenure with Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, she held key leadership roles supporting airline operations and infrastructure initiatives, working closely with government agencies, airport authorities, and industry partners. She most recently served as an executive committee member of the Airlines Committee of Hawai‘i, helping coordinate industry alignment on issues impacting air service, infrastructure, and the visitor industry.

“As someone born and raised in Hawai‘i, I care deeply about how our visitor industry shows up for our communities and our future,” said Loomis. “This role is an opportunity to build on the strong work happening across each island, support the teams on the ground, and ensure our efforts reflect the unique character of each place while contributing to a shared statewide vision.”