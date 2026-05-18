Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation awards 8 scholarships to Maui students
The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation (IWMMF) announced its 2026 scholarship recipients. Eight outstanding student athletes have received $3,750 scholarships for their College or University expenses.
The 2026 scholarships were made possible with the generosity of Audrey and Scott Blum, Theresa and Paul Brown, Joe Balla, and the Harbaugh Foundation. An awards ceremony was held on May 14, 2026 at Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center.
The IWMMF scholarship program was established in 2018 and has since awarded $178,750 in scholarship funds to support deserving Maui students. Scholarship recipients have been accepted to Colleges or Universities to pursue fields of study that align with the foundation’s priorities: to perpetuate academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.
The 2026 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship recipients include:
Allie Kennedy
High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui
Sport: Track & Field, Pole Vault
Attending: Bryant University
Major: Sports Industries, Media, and Promotion
Cade Yamada
High School: King Kekaulike High School
Sport: Baseball
Attending: Willamette University
Major: Kinesiology
Chase Burnes
High School: King Kekaulike High School
Sport: Surfing
Attending: San Diego State University
Major: Construction Engineering
Kaylee Yagi
High School: Maui High School
Sport: Weightlifting
Attending: University of Utah
Major: Architectural Engineering
Layla Merrill
High School: Maui Preparatory Academy
Sport: Swimming & Surfing
Attending: Brigham Young University
Major: Environmental Science
Mya Pililaau
High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui
Sport: Water Polo & Surfing
Attending: Tufts University
Major: Environmental Studies
Sloane Jucker
High School: Maui Preparatory Academy
Sport: Surfing & Swimming
Attending: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Major: Biochemistry
Sunny Davis
High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui
Sport: Dance & Track
Attending: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Major: Humanities
The mission of the IWMMF is to elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.
The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem celebrated its 22nd anniversary surf contest on May 16 & 17, 2026 at Ho‘okipa Beach Park.
IWMMF thanks event sponsors: The Harbaugh Foundation, Patagonia, Duke’s Maui, Minit Medical, Villa Group, Olukai, Pāʻia Town Center, the US Coast Guard, Professional Business Services Inc, and WestPac Wealth Partners.
To learn more about the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation, or to support the 2027 scholarship fund, please visit: https://www.menehunemayhem.org/