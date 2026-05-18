Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation awards 8 scholarships to Maui students.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation (IWMMF) announced its 2026 scholarship recipients. Eight outstanding student athletes have received $3,750 scholarships for their College or University expenses.

The 2026 scholarships were made possible with the generosity of Audrey and Scott Blum, Theresa and Paul Brown, Joe Balla, and the Harbaugh Foundation. An awards ceremony was held on May 14, 2026 at Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center.

The IWMMF scholarship program was established in 2018 and has since awarded $178,750 in scholarship funds to support deserving Maui students. Scholarship recipients have been accepted to Colleges or Universities to pursue fields of study that align with the foundation’s priorities: to perpetuate academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

The 2026 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship recipients include:

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Allie Kennedy

High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui

Sport: Track & Field, Pole Vault

Attending: Bryant University

Major: Sports Industries, Media, and Promotion

Cade Yamada

High School: King Kekaulike High School

Sport: Baseball

Attending: Willamette University

Major: Kinesiology

Chase Burnes

High School: King Kekaulike High School

Sport: Surfing

Attending: San Diego State University

Major: Construction Engineering

Kaylee Yagi

High School: Maui High School

Sport: Weightlifting

Attending: University of Utah

Major: Architectural Engineering

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Layla Merrill

High School: Maui Preparatory Academy

Sport: Swimming & Surfing

Attending: Brigham Young University

Major: Environmental Science

Mya Pililaau

High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui

Sport: Water Polo & Surfing

Attending: Tufts University

Major: Environmental Studies

Sloane Jucker

High School: Maui Preparatory Academy

Sport: Surfing & Swimming

Attending: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Major: Biochemistry

Sunny Davis

High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui

Sport: Dance & Track

Attending: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Major: Humanities

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The mission of the IWMMF is to elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem celebrated its 22nd anniversary surf contest on May 16 & 17, 2026 at Ho‘okipa Beach Park.

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IWMMF thanks event sponsors: The Harbaugh Foundation, Patagonia, Duke’s Maui, Minit Medical, Villa Group, Olukai, Pāʻia Town Center, the US Coast Guard, Professional Business Services Inc, and WestPac Wealth Partners.

To learn more about the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation, or to support the 2027 scholarship fund, please visit: https://www.menehunemayhem.org/