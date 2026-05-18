Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 04:35 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:37 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:48 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:33 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:28 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small size, short to medium period north northwest is expected fill in late tonight into Tuesday. Another small northwest to north northwest bump is expected over the weekend.

A series of small long-period south-southwest swells will provide surf near the summer average along south facing shores throughout the week. Strengthening trades later this week will bring an increase of short-period energy and will bring elevated surf along east facing shores by Thursday or Friday.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.