Maui News

Seven $5,000 scholarships awarded to Maui County high school graduates

May 18, 2026, 10:03 PM HST
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Photo montage, PC: Wendy Hornack

Seven Rotary Clubs on Maui presented a $5,000 Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation scholarship to outstanding graduating seniors. Each club conducted interviews with multiple candidates and chose one recipient for the award.

The students listed below were selected by their respective clubs and have received the $5,000 HRYF scholarship; also listed is the recipient’s college and declared area of study.

The Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation, was founded by Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan during his year as the Rotary’s District Governor in Hawaiʻi, 1976-1977. It was Sullivan’s desire to assist Hawaiʻi’s high school graduates to realize their potential by attending a college or university of their choice here in Hawaiʻi or on the mainland. Scholarship awards are $5,000 for graduating Hawaiʻi high school seniors.

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For more information about the HRYF Scholarship program contact HRYF Maui Trustee Joanne Laird at  mamalrd01@gmail.com or go to the HRYF website at https://www.hawaiirotaryyouthfoundation.org/.

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