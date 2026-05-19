Hua Momona Foundation announces Third Maui Music & Food Experience, Aug. 21-22

The Hua Momona Foundation announces the third annual Maui Music & Food Experience on Aug. 21-22 at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

The annual tradition upholds the foundation’s core mission to alleviate food insecurity, accelerate the Lahaina post-fire rebuild, and foster the youth music scene on the island of Maui. It unites acclaimed musicians and world-class chefs in a celebration of both the community and the aloha spirit.

Learn more information about the Maui Music and Food Experience here. Single-day and two-day GA and VIP tickets are available for purchase here. Early bird discounted tickets are available through June 1.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As always, the MMFE welcomes a diverse roster of artists for its 2026 installment. Kicking off the weekend on Friday, Aug. 21, the first day’s lineup boasts 3 Pounds of Kalo, John Cruz, and headliner Taimane.

Closing out the experience on Saturday, Aug. 22, the stage will host Kanekoa, What Mongoose? featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, winner of the Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and longtime collaborator of The Rolling Stones for 25 years, alongside Robert Irving III, as well as four-time Grammy Award-winning headliner LOS LOBOS with special guest Alejandro Escovedo.

Plus, the event spotlights a cohort of elite, globally celebrated chefs, including returning chef curator Zach Laid law – Hua Momona Farms’ own culinary leader and a champion of sustainable agriculture and immersive dining – whose standout run as a finalist on Next Level Chef showcased his deep connection to Maui’s land and flavors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other participating chefs include: Chef Alvin Savella (Coco Deck Lahaina), Chef Donovan Foster (Coco Deck Lahaina), Chef Zach Sato (Havens Maui), Chef Taylor Ponte (Aurum), and Chef Hannah Stanchfield (University of Hawaiʻi Maui College).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founder of Hua Momona Foundation and Farm, Gary Grube said, “The certain sell out of this weekend of music and food demonstrates the love people have for Maui. Every note, every bite breathes a little more Aloha into our community.”

Last year’s MMFE (which featured performances from Ernie Isley and Mick Fleetwood) raised over $200,000 for HMF’s on-island charitable efforts, which include distributing fresh local produce and hot meals, facilitating housing replacement, supporting mental healthcare programs, and the Hua Momona Youth ʻUkulele Ensemble and Music Program.

Hua Momona Foundation’s MMFE Producer & Vice President, Anthony Moseley, said, “Now, in our third year, an official Maui tradition has been established, in which we bring together top-tier musicians, chefs and audience members gathering to celebrate Maui, Music, Food, and Aloha for our exquisite experience, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, underneath the West Maui Mountains. And, we couldn’t have dreamed up a more fitting pair of headliners in Taimane and LOS LOBOS.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Led by Lahaina-born ʻukulele artist Naiwi Teruya, the program’s inaugural advisory board features renowned musicians such as Billy Cox, Bernard Fowler, Nicholas Tremulis, John Cruz, Darryl Jones, and Vince Esquire, who will help mentor the next generation through hands-on workshops.

In addition to the fest on Maui, 2025 saw MMFE expanding to Chicago, IL, with a special show at the Copernicus Center’s Gateway Theater and featured performances from Bettye LaVette as well as Lisa Fischer, Nicholas Tremulis & the Prodigals, John Cruz and DJ Lady D.