Campaign Spending Commission comments on the passage of Act 11

Gov. Josh Green has signed Senate Bill 2471 into law as Act 11, establishing changes to Hawaiʻi campaign finance laws regarding spending on and contributions to elections and ballot measures by corporations, nonprofit organizations, and other legally created entities.

Act 11 establishes Hawaiʻi’s position in the ongoing national debate surrounding the 2010 US Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission and the rights of legally created entities to donate to campaigns.

“The passage of Act 11 reflects Hawaiʻi’s leadership role in this arena by advancing a campaign finance policy that restricts the powers of artificial entities as they relate to spending money or contributing anything of value to influence elections and ballot measures,” according to the Campaign Spending Commission. “Through this law, Hawaiʻi affirms its commitment to protecting the integrity of fair elections.”

Now that Act 11 has become law, the Hawaiʻi Campaign Spending Commission will conduct a comprehensive review of its processes and procedures with the goal of revising them to ensure consistency with the requirements of the new law. The Commission will also strive to provide clear guidance regarding any new compliance obligations.

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The Commission reports it, “remains dedicated to the full implementation and enforcement of the laws of the State of Hawaiʻi and to defending the public’s interest in fair and free elections.”