Maui News

Haleakalā National Park Announces the Reopening of the Summit Visitor Center 

May 20, 2026, 5:00 PM HST
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Haleakalā Visitor Center, file photo by Wendy Osher.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8 am, Haleakalā National Park will reopen the Haleakalā Visitor Center (at 10,000 foot elevation) with temporary exhibits and store merchandise. The closure was necessary to allow for repairs and improvements to the building.

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