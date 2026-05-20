Maui News
Haleakalā National Park Announces the Reopening of the Summit Visitor Center
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On Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8 am, Haleakalā National Park will reopen the Haleakalā Visitor Center (at 10,000 foot elevation) with temporary exhibits and store merchandise. The closure was necessary to allow for repairs and improvements to the building.
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