Maui Surf Forecast for May 21, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:25 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:12 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small, short- to medium-period north-northwest swell energy will decline through Thursday. The next small north-northwest swell will move into the Hawaii region on Saturday, increasing surf heights along north- and west-facing shores through the weekend.

A series of small, long-period south swells will support near- average surf along south-facing shores over the next several days. Meanwhile, strengthening trades maintain elevated surf along east- facing shores into next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.