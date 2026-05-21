Axis deer impact survey is open through June 30

Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season begins. PC: DLNR

The abundance of axis deer on Maui Nui continues to cause environmental, safety and economic challenges for its residents. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is asking residents of Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i to participate in a short survey describing how axis deer are impacting their lives.

DOFAW staff are gathering important community feedback to help identify the current status of axis deer on the three islands, any negative impacts the deer are causing and regional preferences to help guide management actions. The 15-question survey is online and anonymous, collecting only ZIP code information and taking an average of two minutes to complete.

This snapshot-in-time survey is open through June 30, 2026, at:

Maui Nui Axis Deer Tolerance Survey – Google Forms

DOFAW estimated 26,000 axis deer on Maui Nui in 2025 and surveys for 2026 are currently underway.

Some axis deer occupy public lands, but the bulk are on private land, so DOFAW coordinates efforts with both Maui County and private landowners to manage deer populations. DOFAW issues hunting and control permits to locals and visitors; it also partners with private landowners though an incentive program.

Community participation helps present a clearer picture of how axis deer are affecting the ʻāina and locals’ lives on Maui Nui. This allows DOFAW, county and community partners to get a better handle on the current situation and take focused action for everyone’s benefit.