Maui News

Community meeting focused on Lahaina coastal and resilience, May 27

May 21, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
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A Lahaina Community Sharing Session focused on coastal ecosystem recovery following the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires is set for Wednesday May 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The session is hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa in partnership with the State Division of Aquatic Resources and Hawaiʻi Sea Grant.

The session brings together University of Hawaiʻi researchers, local organizations, government agencies, and community members to share recent findings and ongoing efforts related to post-fire coastal ecosystem health in West Maui.

This session aims to provide updates on nearshore water quality, coral reef health, and fish and marine resource concerns following the wildfires, while also creating space for dialogue and collaboration.

Lahaina Coastal Health

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