Councilmember Batangan’s next townhall in Maui Lani community

Council Member Kauanoe Batangan announced plans today to hold a Maui Lani townhall at 6 p.m. on June 12 at Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School to discuss progress and follow-up efforts to help area residents by his office and county agencies.

Batangan, who took office Jan. 5 after being appointed to fill the remainder of the 2025-27 term, said he looks forward to formally introducing himself to the Maui Lani community and promoting engagement with residents.

“Having reflected on my first 100 days in office, I am more committed than ever to collaboration that helps guide us to better solutions,” said Batangan, who holds the seat for the Kahului residency area. “Townhalls provide an opportunity to build bridges by working with the community.”

Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School is located at 4650 S. Kamehameha Ave. The townhall will take place in the cafeteria and is open to all county residents.

Batangan chairs the council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee, which next month will vet 14 proposed amendments to the Maui County Charter in advance of the Nov. 3. general election.

For more information, contact Batangan’s office at 808-270-5501 or kauanoe.batangan@mauicounty.us.