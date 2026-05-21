Draft Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan available online

Draft Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plan

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is seeking public comment, following the release of its Draft Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plan, also known as the Statewide Federal-Aid Highways Transportation Plan, and the Draft Regional Long-Range Land Transportation Plans for Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The statewide and regional plans provide a comprehensive framework to guide transportation investment, policy and decision-making, addressing the state’s unique island geography, evolving mobility needs, climate risks and long-term funding challenges.

The plan is centered around six statewide goals:

Improve Safety and Security

Foster System Preservation

Advance Resiliency

Integrate Multimodal Networks

Encourage Economic Vitality

Improve System Efficiency

The Draft Statewide Long-Range Land Transportation Plan and the Draft Regional Long-Range Land Transportation Plans for Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Lāna‘i are available to review at the project website: Statewide and Regional Long-Range Land Transportation Plans

The regional plans for Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi identify unique transportation challenges and opportunities on each island, reflect community values, cultural context and geographic constraints. The plans also strengthen coordination between state and county transportation planning efforts. The regional plans for Oʻahu and Maui were developed by the Oʻahu Metropolitan Planning Organization (Oʻahu MPO) and the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (Maui MPO) respectively.

Public and stakeholder engagement played a central role in developing both the statewide and regional plans. Input from residents, agencies and partners across the islands highlighted key priorities such as improving safety, maintaining infrastructure, expanding multimodal options and strengthening system resilience.

Comments on the draft plans can be provided through the online comment form on the project website, or via email to Rachel Roper-Noonan at Rachel.LA.Roper-Noonan@hawaii.gov. Public comments on the draft plans will be accepted through June 18, 2026.