Agricultural subdivision notice bill advances 5-2

A bill requiring landowners to give notice to lessees for planned subdivisions stemmed from a complaint from Maui Gold Pineapple to West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin. PC: Maui Gold Pineapple

A bill to require landowners to notify agricultural lessees before filing subdivision permits advanced out of the Maui County Council Housing and Land Use Committee by a vote of 5-2 on Wednesday. Council Chair Alice Lee and Council Member Kauanoe Batangan dissented.

Introduced by Council Member Tamara Paltin, Resolution 26-68 would require landowners to notify agricultural lessees by certified mail. The resolution calls for the measure to be reviewed by the Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi planning commissions.

Paltin said the matter arose after Maui Gold Pineapple officials informed her that they were unaware of Maui Land & Pineapple’s intention to create an agricultural subdivision because it’s a ministerial permit that doesn’t require a public input process.

West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin. PC: Maui County Council

“So, it’s just a disclosure bill at this point,” she said. “Common courtesy–whether your lease is up or not.”

Lee explained her “no” vote, saying there wasn’t a reasonable amount of discussion on the matter.

“Five minutes is not enough,” she said. “The planning director said we should have input from the director of Public Works. I’d like to know from him what the potential impacts would be, especially for subdivisions that don’t require any buildings, like if it’s sewer lines or waterlines or just other reasons than building.”

Batangan said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the legislation, but just wanted more information.

Committee Chair Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins said the committee can follow-up reaching out for Public Works input before the resolution comes before the full Council for first reading.