Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association welcomes visitors back to Haleakalā Visitor Center

Haleakalā Visitor Center. PC: Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association

The Haleakalā Visitor Center building at Haleakalā National Park, which also houses the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association store, welcomes visitors once again following a temporary closure by the park service for planned improvements and interior renovations.

The visitor center and store had been closed since February 2026 as part of a scheduled project to enhance the facility and improve the overall visitor experience.

Visitors can now return to the Haleakalā Visitor Center to take shelter from the weather or sun, shop and donate to support this national park, and check in with park rangers to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

Proceeds from purchases made at visitor center park stores directly benefit natural and cultural interpretation programs, cultural demonstrations, youth education, and the protection of native Hawaiian species. Donations made in the park benefit it directly.

“The National Park Service did an exceptional job with the redesign of the Haleakalā Visitor Center space. We are very pleased to reopen for the Memorial Day holiday and the busy summer season,” said HPPA Haleakalā Area Manager Mary Cockett.

The reopening of the building also marks the return of services provided in partnership with the National Park Service by HPPA. Through its national park store operations here on Maui, on Hawaiʻi Island, and in American Samoa, HPPA offers educational materials, books, and locally inspired products that deepen visitor understanding while supporting national park programs and projects.

“HPPA is thrilled to again serve Haleakalā National Park summit visitors. Our primary goal is to connect the people to the parks and the parks to the people as a way to foster visitor stewardship of the ʻāina,” said HPPA Executive Director Melody Boehl.

Haleakalā Visitor Center hours may vary due to weather or operational needs.

Haleakalā Visitor Center. PC: Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association

HPPA is the nonprofit partner of seven national park sites in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.

Proceeds from our visitor center park stores and online shop have contributed over $35 million in support to parks since 1933.