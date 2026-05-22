Lahaina Think Space opens at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Lahaina Think Space initially launched at Lahainaluna High School with a traditional blessing led by Uncle Bill Garcia. PC: Maui Public Art Corps

Nearly three years after the August 2023 wildfires devastated Lahaina, healing is still unfolding, and so is the work of remembering. On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Maui Public Art Corps and the County of Maui will open the Lahaina Think Space at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, a free, welcoming installation where community members can share their stories, reflect on what was lost, and help shape a future memorial for Lahaina.

The public opening begins at 10:30 a.m. at the main entrance to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, directly across from Starbucks, with a traditional blessing led by Uncle Bill Garcia. The installation remains open through July 23, 2026.

Lahaina Think Space. PC: Maui Public Art Corps

A Living Space Built on Listening

The Think Space was created as a welcoming place for conversation, reflection and connection within the community. Visitors move through at their own pace, with no agenda and no pressure. Whether you lost your home, your neighborhood, or someone you loved, or whether you are simply part of the Maui ʻohana that felt the weight of that August, this space was made with you in mind.

Inside, visitors will find:

Recorded talk-story sessions from the Hui Moʻolelo: Lahaina initiative

Short films, animations, and artworks created from community voices

Prompts to share personal memories, drawings, and reflections

Activities exploring pilina (connection), healing, and belonging

Information about how community stories help shape future public art and memorials

Trained volunteer stewards will be present throughout to welcome visitors and gently hold the space. There are no wrong answers here, only your story, offered in your own time.

What People Are Experiencing

The Think Space launched in April 2026 at Lahainaluna High School, a site that came up again and again in community talk-story sessions as a place tied to identity and hope. The response was immediate and deeply felt.

“People come in quietly, they listen, they reflect. There have been many tears, and also so many moments of deep connection. You can feel how much these stories matter, and how important it is to have a place to hold them,” said Anuhea Yagi, Think Space steward and Hui Moʻolelo co-lead

Helping Shape What Comes Next

Everything shared in the Think Space helps inform the design of a permanent Lahaina memorial, a place where grief, love, memory, and hope can coexist, and where future generations can come to understand what was lost, what endured, and how Lahaina continues forward.

“This is not simply about designing a physical place,” said Kelly McHugh-White of Maui Public Art Corps. “It is about creating a sanctuary where grief, love, memory, and belonging can coexist, and where future generations will understand what was lost, what endured, and how Lahaina continues forward.”

Maui Public Art Corps thanks Queen Kaʻahumanu Center General Manager Kauwela Shultz for helping bring this installation into the heart of the community.

Opening Blessing : Wednesday, June 3, 2026, 10:30–11:30 a.m. | Main entrance, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center (across from Starbucks)

: Wednesday, June 3, 2026, 10:30–11:30 a.m. | Main entrance, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center (across from Starbucks) Residency Dates : June 3 – July 23, 2026 | Free and open to all

: June 3 – July 23, 2026 | Free and open to all Schedule & Hours: mauipublicart.org/thinkspace