Maui Surf Forecast for May 23, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 15 mph after

midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:22 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:20 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 09:32 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for all east facing shores has been cancelled. Near shore observations show surf heights have dropped below advisory levels thresholds thus have went ahead and cancelled the HSA. Surf heights are expected to remain just below advisory thresholds through the weekend and trend down next week as trade wind speeds ease locally and upstream.

Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny today. A small, moderate period north-northwest (330 degree) swell will trickle in early Saturday and peak Saturday night, bringing a small boost in surf heights along north and west facing shores through the weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell will fill in Tuesday and peak Wednesday of next week that could bring near to slightly above average summertime surf for north and west facing shores.

A small, long period south swell will continue to fill in tonight, peak Saturday, boosting surf to near to slightly above average. This swell will begin to fade out Sunday. Another similar size south swell will slowly fill in Tuesday, peak Wednesday then slowly fade into the second half of next week.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.