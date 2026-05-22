Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 23, 2026

May 22, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph,

                            diminishing to around 15 mph after

                            midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:22 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:20 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 09:32 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 01:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for all east facing shores has been cancelled. Near shore observations show surf heights have dropped below advisory levels thresholds thus have went ahead and cancelled the HSA. Surf heights are expected to remain just below advisory thresholds through the weekend and trend down next week as trade wind speeds ease locally and upstream. 


Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny today. A small, moderate period north-northwest (330 degree) swell will trickle in early Saturday and peak Saturday night, bringing a small boost in surf heights along north and west facing shores through the weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell will fill in Tuesday and peak Wednesday of next week that could bring near to slightly above average summertime surf for north and west facing shores. 


A small, long period south swell will continue to fill in tonight, peak Saturday, boosting surf to near to slightly above average. This swell will begin to fade out Sunday. Another similar size south swell will slowly fill in Tuesday, peak Wednesday then slowly fade into the second half of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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