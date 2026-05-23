About 800 households might have received wrong Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, card

Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services notifies beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP and also still commonly referred to as food stamps, that some households could have inadvertently received a SUN Bucks card, or summer electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, card instead of a regular EBT Kōkua card.

Courtesy Image: Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services website

The mix-up is because of an error by the state’s EBT vendor Fidelity Information Services.

Human Services officials estimate about 800 households might have been impacted since the issue began sometime about May 1. The department is actively working with Fidelity Information Services to address and resolve the problem.

SUN Bucks cards will still function at retailers that accept EBT, but Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants who received one of those cards in error are encouraged to contact their nearest Human Services Processing Center to request an exchange for a regular Kōkua card.

“We understand this issue may cause confusion for some households and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work with our vendor to resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” said Acting Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services Director Joseph Campos II in announcing the issue. “Our priority is ensuring impacted households continue to have uninterrupted access to their benefits.”

Human Services notified staff statewide and processing centers are assisting clients who need replacement cards.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants with questions about their EBT card can contact:

Fidelity Information Services at 1-888-328-4292.

at 1-888-328-4292. Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

Visit the department website for additional information.