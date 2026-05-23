Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization welcomes new Executive Director

Kasie M. Apo Takayama. PC: courtesy

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization announced the appointment of Kasie M. Apo Takayama as its new Executive Director.

Apo Takayama brings nearly a decade of public service experience with the County of Maui Office of Council Services, where she served as Senior Legislative Analyst. In her role, she has worked extensively on legislative research, policy analysis, public engagement, strategic communications, and coordination with County departments and community stakeholders across Maui County.

Throughout her tenure with the County, Apo Takayama staffed numerous committees related to government relations, environmental sustainability, public transportation, climate action, infrastructure, planning, and resilience. She also contributed to key planning initiatives including the West Maui Community Plan update and the Maui Island Water Use and Development Plan update.

A Maui native and graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui, Apo Takayama earned dual bachelor’s degrees in Sustainable Development and Psychology from Columbia University. She also holds a Master Certificate of Leadership from the National Association of Counties Professional Development Academy and has remained active in numerous community and leadership organizations throughout Hawaiʻi.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected by the Policy Board for this impactful role and for the opportunity to serve alongside the incredible Maui MPO staff,” said Apo Takayama. “What matters most to me is Maui—its people, environment, and culture. As I work to advance positive, community-driven and mission-focused improvements for our island, those values will guide my decisions every day.”

As Executive Director, Apo Takayama will oversee the Maui MPO’s continuing, cooperative, and comprehensive transportation planning process for Maui. The organization works collaboratively with federal, state, and county partners to guide transportation investments and planning efforts that support safe, efficient, sustainable, and accessible mobility for Maui residents and visitors.

The Maui MPO looks forward to continuing its work with the community and partner agencies under Apo Takayama’s leadership as Maui navigates evolving transportation needs, climate resilience challenges, and long-range planning initiatives.

For more information about Maui MPO, visit mauimpo.org.