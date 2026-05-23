Memorial Day Tribute to honor fallen heroes; Maui son and Vietnam Veteran is keynote speaker

Cummins Kameeiamoku “Bo” Mahoe III sign waving. He will be the keynote speaker at the 2026 Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 25, 2026, at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. PC: courtesy

The Maui County Veterans Council, in collaboration with the County of Maui, veterans organizations, military affiliates, youth groups, and community volunteers, invites the community to attend the 2026 Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 25, 2026, at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

This year’s tribute will feature keynote speaker Cummins Kameeiamoku “Bo” Mahoe III, a Maui son, Vietnam War veteran, and longtime advocate for fellow veterans.











Drafted into the United States Army in 1970 at just 19 years old, Bo left Maui to serve with the famed 1st Cavalry Division in the jungles of Vietnam. Like many Vietnam veterans, he returned home forever changed by war yet continued a lifetime of service to community and fellow veterans.

Following his military service, Bo dedicated his career to public service through the United States Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster of the Kaunakakai Post Office. He has long advocated for Maui’s veteran community and currently serves as Sergeant at Arms for the Maui County Veterans Council.

Earlier this year, Bo received the inaugural “Service Beyond Service Award” from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Washington, D.C., recognizing his lifetime of volunteerism and dedication to fellow veterans.

“Bo represents the heart of so many local veterans from Maui Nui who answered the call to serve at a young age and returned home carrying experiences that shaped the rest of their lives,” said Chelsea Fernandez, President of the Maui County Veterans Council. “For many of us within the veterans community, Bo has also been a mentor, a steady presence, and someone who continues to lead by example through humility, service, and commitment to fellow veterans and community.”

Hosted by the Maui County Veterans Council, the Memorial Day Tribute will honor the fallen heroes of Maui Nui and all who gave their lives in service to the United States through military honors, floral tributes, patriotic music, youth participation, and community remembrance.

Established on June 14, 1988, the Maui County Veterans Council serves as a unified voice for veterans’ organizations throughout Maui County, supporting remembrance efforts, veterans advocacy, and community outreach across generations of service members.

The public is warmly invited to attend. Community members are encouraged to RSVP in advance to assist organizers with seating and event coordination. Event details and RSVP information are available through the QR code provided on the attached flyer.

For more information about the event, participation opportunities, or general inquiries, please contact the Maui County Veterans Council by email at mauicountyveterans@gmail.com or by phone at 808.359.1616.