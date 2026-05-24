Green makes several board and commission appointments, including Freitas to UH Board of Regents

Makai Freitas. PC: courtesy

Gov. Josh Green announced several appointments and interim appointments to state boards and commissions, including the appointment of Makai Freitas to the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents.

“These appointments reflect our administration’s commitment to bringing together leaders with diverse expertise and a shared dedication to serving Hawaiʻi,” said Green. “From education and workforce development to housing and responsible planning, these individuals will help guide critical decisions that impact communities throughout our state. I thank each of them for stepping forward to serve with integrity and aloha.”

University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents

Governor Green has appointed Makai Freitas to the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents. Pursuant to Article X of the Hawai‘i State Constitution and Chapter 304A of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS), the Board of Regents is responsible for the general management and oversight of the University of Hawai‘i system.

Freitas is a distinguished labor leader with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), offering more than 20 years of expertise in organizational leadership and workforce advocacy. Throughout his career, he has spearheaded complex negotiations and strategic workforce development initiatives that have strengthened economic opportunities for thousands of families across Hawaiʻi.

Freitas has a proven track record of cross-sector collaboration, working with educators, public agencies and community organizations to build pipelines from the classroom to the workforce. His work is rooted in the belief that integrated educational pathways are essential to the long-term economic resilience of the islands.

In addition to his professional leadership in the labor sector, Freitas serves as the West Hawaiʻi representative on the Hawaiian Homes Commission within the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. In this role, he advocates for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries, focusing on affordable housing, community development and educational advancement.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Freitas brings a balanced perspective of statewide advocacy and local community insight. He resides in Waimea with his wife, Aulani, and their two daughters, Wailea and Mahina.

“I am honored to be appointed to the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents and grateful for the opportunity to serve our students, faculty, staff and communities,” Freitas said. “Higher education plays a vital role in Hawaiʻi’s future. I look forward to strengthening the university’s mission of teaching, learning and community service.”

The governor also announced the following appointments and interim appointments:

Hawaiʻi Teacher Standards Board

Gov. Green also announced the appointment of three notable members to the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board. The board’s duties and responsibilities are outlined in the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS), which require the Governor, pursuant to HRS Section 302A-801, to appoint members who may serve no more than three consecutive three-year terms. The addition of these new members will support the board’s work in upholding the licensing and certification standards that govern teacher licensure and certification in Hawai‘i.

Leah Aiwohi

Brad Kusunoki

Gary Kanamori

Board of Directors of the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority

Two individuals were announced to fill vacancies on the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority Board. In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) Section 356D-3, members are appointed by the Governor to support the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority’s management and operation of federal and state public housing programs throughout Hawai‘i.

Betty Lou Larson

Desiree Kihano

Land Use Commission

Green also announced today the appointment of a distinguished member to the Land Use Commission. Established under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS) Section 205-1, the commission is charged with preserving and protecting Hawai‘i’s land resources while promoting appropriate and sustainable land use throughout the state.

Jason Bradshaw

Board of Education

Lastly, Governor Green announced today the appointment of a respected member to the Board of Education. Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS) Section 302A-121, the Governor appoints members to the board, which is responsible for formulating statewide education policy. Additionally, the board appoints executive officers for the public school system and public library system, as well as members of the State Public Charter School Commission.

Dr. Cheri Souza