‘Flip Flop Shops’ opens at Whalers Village on Maui

Whalers Village. PC Credit: Whalers Village

Whalers Village welcomed Flip Flop Shops to its oceanfront collection of retailers, with a grand opening celebration held Saturday, April 18. Locally owned and operated, the new store offers a curated selection of premium casual footwear designed for “comfort, versatility and everyday island living.”

Located along Kāʻanapali Beach, the newest addition is inspired by the philosophy: “Free Your Toes, Flip Flop Shops.” The shop brings together a wide range of brands including Reef, Birkenstock and Rainbow Sandals. The store celebrates the diversity of casual footwear, blending comfort, culture and innovation into styles that resonate with kamaʻāina and visitors alike.

For Maui-born owner Juliana Bilbao, opening at Whalers Village is especially meaningful. “Having been born and raised on Maui, visiting Whalers Village was always something special. To now open a locally owned business here is something I never imagined, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

From beach-ready slippers to everyday comfort wear, the store is designed to be a go-to destination for effortless island style.

“Being part of such an iconic retail and cultural hub allows us to connect more deeply with both locals and visitors who appreciate comfort, quality and effortless style,” said Bilbao. “What excites us most is the opportunity to become part of our customers’ everyday moments, whether it’s a walk along the beach, exploring Maui or simply enjoying the island lifestyle.”

Whalers Village, which is owned and operated by GGP, offers a curated mix of shopping, dining, and cultural experiences along the world-renowned Kāʻanapali Beach. For more information, visit www.whalersvillage.com or follow @whalersvillage.