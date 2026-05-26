Maui Food Bank seeks volunteers to support summer ʻAi Holo program

ʻAi Holo food program volunteers are needed to help with inventory, loading and serving as delivery drivers. PC: Maui Food Bank

Maui Food Bank is calling on community members to support local families by volunteering for the summer ʻAi Holo program, which delivers nutritious food directly to children and families across Maui County during the summer months.

When schools close for the summer, many keiki lose the regular meals they rely on throughout the school year. The ʻAi Holo program helps bridge that gap by ensuring families continue to have access to healthy food during the summer break.

ʻAi Holo food program volunteers are needed to help with inventory, loading and serving as delivery drivers. PC: Maui Food Bank

Volunteers play an essential role in the success of the program, helping distribute weekly food boxes to communities in Haʻikū, Kahului, Kīhei, Kula, Lāhainā, Makawao, Pāʻia, Pukalani and Wailuku. Maui Food Bank is currently recruiting volunteers to help with inventory and loading, and to serve as delivery drivers. Volunteer shifts take place every Monday from June 8 through July 27, between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., at Maui Food Bank’s headquarters in Wailuku.

ʻAi Holo food program volunteers are needed to help with inventory, loading and serving as delivery drivers. PC: Maui Food Bank

“These hands-on volunteer efforts help ensure keiki and families continue to have reliable access to food throughout the summer break,” said Interim CEO Brandi Saragosa. “We’re grateful for every community member who steps forward to help care for our neighbors.”

Individuals, families and community groups are encouraged to get involved. No prior experience is necessary, and training will be provided. All volunteers must complete a background check, and delivery drivers must have access to a personal vehicle.

ʻAi Holo food program volunteers are needed to help with inventory, loading and serving as delivery drivers. PC: Maui Food Bank

To learn more and sign up to volunteer, visit: mauifoodbank.org/event/ai-holo-volunteers-needed/