SMP Hawaiʻi promotes Medicare Fraud Prevention Week

Protecting your Medicare number has never been more important. Every year, scammers target our kūpuna, using stolen Medicare information to file false claims that drain an estimated $60 billion annually.

Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Hawaiʻi, a program of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Executive Office on Aging, reminds Hawaiʻi residents to protect themselves from Medicare fraud, errors and abuse. Medicare Fraud Prevention Week is from June 1-5, 2026.

Fraudsters rely on the fact that many times, people overlook charges on their Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits from their health plan.

These notices are marked, “This Is Not a Bill” and list services that were charged using your Medicare number. One of the best ways to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft is learning how to detect strange or unusual charges.

“Our kūpuna deserve to feel safe when using Medicare,” said Norma Kop, SMP Hawai‘i director. “Learning to check your Medicare statements is one of the strongest ways to protect yourself and your ‘ohana.”

Regularly review your MSN or EOB and immediately report suspicious charges to SMP Hawaiʻi, which can help verify and refer the case to the appropriate authority. You can also create an online account on Medicare.gov to see your claims that Medicare processed.

Free Resources During MFP Week:

Daily website blogs and Facebook posts on how to detect Medicare fraud.

Contact SMP Hawaiʻi to receive a free “My Health Care Tracker” booklet to compare doctor visits, lab tests, procedures and prescriptions with your MSN or EOB notices.

Download the popular SMP Medicare Tracker App. (Google Play or Apple Store)

Attend a “Mālama Your Medicare: Track It to Protect It,” a free Zoom presentation led by SMP Hawai‘i, on Thursday, June 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. Learn how to read your medical statements, identify red flags and volunteer to help protect others from Medicare fraud, errors and abuse. Free to the public to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and protected. Click here to register.

Contact SMP Hawaiʻi to find out more about free one-on-one counseling, presentations and resources available to increase your awareness to click smart and stay safe online.

For more information, visit https://www.smphawaii.org/ , or email info@smphawaii.org . To learn how to volunteer for SMP Hawaiʻi, call toll free at 1-800-296-9422.