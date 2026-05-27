Maui Health and UHCC launch new Maui-based healthcare degree programs with full scholarship opportunities

A Maui Memorial Medical Center Rad Tech prepares a C-arm medical imaging device to provide real-time X-rays in the operating room. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health, in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, has announce new Respiratory Therapy (RT) and Radiologic Technology (Rad Tech) training programs on Maui — creating local access to these in-demand healthcare careers for the first time.

The programs allow students to complete the majority of their education and clinical training on Maui, eliminating the need to relocate to Oʻahu — a long-standing barrier that previously prevented many Maui residents from participating.

A Maui Memorial Medical Center Respiratory Therapist participates in a trauma training exercise. PC: Maui Health

“This is a milestone moment for Maui and an example of what can happen when community partners come together to invest in our people and our future,” said Wade Ebersole, Interim CEO of Maui Health. “These programs open doors for local residents to pursue stable, well-paying healthcare careers, while also strengthening the pipeline of professionals who are committed to serving Maui’s community.”

Both programs are offered through UH Kapiʻolani Community College, with a dedicated Maui cohort. Students will complete a combination of online, in-person, and hybrid coursework, along with hands-on clinical training at Maui Memorial Medical Center, gaining real-world experience while staying connected to their home community.

Each program leads to a two-year Associate in Science degree, with minimal prerequisites that can often be completed in one to two semesters. Graduates are prepared to enter the workforce in approximately 2.5 to 3 years, helping to address critical shortages in respiratory care and medical imaging roles.

In addition to expanding access, the initiative includes significant financial support. Through the Maui Health Foundation, eligible students may receive scholarships covering 100% of direct education costs, including tuition, fees, books, and supplies for the professional program. Multiple scholarships will be awarded over several years, supporting both current applicants and future cohorts.

Graduates can expect strong earning potential, with starting wages for these roles exceeding $42 per hour, while remaining close to family and building careers on island.

“Kapiʻolani Community College is proud to expand healthcare workforce opportunities by offering the Respiratory Care Practitioner and Radiologic Technologist programs beginning Fall of 2026. These programs will help address critical healthcare workforce shortages in Hawaiʻi while providing students with accessible pathways to high-demand, living-wage healthcare careers,” said Kapiʻolani Community College Dean of Health Academic Programs Karen Boyer.

Applications for the Maui cohort are currently available through the Kapiʻolani Community College website, and students are encouraged to review prerequisites and apply during the current application window, held each year from April 1 – May 31. Scholarship applications are available to students after acceptance into one of the programs and are due June 20, 2026, for this year’s cohort.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving access to education, strengthening the healthcare workforce, and ensuring high-quality care for Maui residents — now and into the future.

For more information, including links to program and scholarship applications, visit mauihealth.org/RTprogram .