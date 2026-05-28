Duke’s Maui honors Theo Morrison with 2026 Koho Pono award

West Maui community leader Theo Morrison received the 2026 Koho Pono award earlier this month at Duke’s Maui for her work to preserve the cultural and natural resources of Maui County. PC: Sean M. Hower

Duke’s Maui recognized West Maui community leader Theo Morrison as its 2026 Koho Pono honoree at a private award presentation at the Lahaina restaurant on May 22.

The Koho Pono award, which means “to choose what is right,” celebrates individuals working to preserve the cultural and natural resources of Maui County. Morrison joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including Emily Fielding (2025) and Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey (2024).

Morrison has shaped Lahaina’s cultural and civic life through visionary leadership. As the first executive director of the LahainaTown Action Committee, she launched signature events like the Festival of Canoes and A Taste of Lahaina, bringing international recognition to the community. She later advanced major infrastructure and transit improvements through leadership at Lahaina Bypass Now.

Friends and admirers celebrate with Theo Morrison recently at Duke’s Maui. PC: Sean M. Hower

Since 2008, as executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Morrison has led efforts to preserve Lahaina’s historic sites, restore key buildings and landmarks, and expand cultural and educational programming.

The award presentation was held at Duke’s Maui, 130 Kai Malina Parkway, Lahaina.