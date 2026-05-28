Mana Mentors Lahaina Youth Surf Team earns top finishes, inspires community through resilience

Mana Mentors Lahaina Youth Surf Team. PC: Saray Sharvit Photography

West Maui nonprofit Mana Mentors is celebrating a standout first season for its Lahaina Youth Surf Team, with several young athletes capturing top finishes at Duke’s Legends of the Bay and the Hawaiʻi Surfing Association State Championships.

The results mark an important milestone for the team and the broader West Maui community, as many participating families continue rebuilding after the Lahaina wildfires.

“Our surf team is about much more than competition,” said Pedro Robalinho, Mana Mentors head coach. “These kids are building confidence, discipline and resilience while representing Lahaina with pride.”

The Mana Mentors Lahaina Youth Surf Team provides coaching, mentorship, and travel assistance to talented young surfers throughout West Maui. The program helps ensure that financial barriers do not prevent local keiki from pursuing their athletic goals.

This season, team members delivered impressive performances against Hawaiʻi’s top youth surfers, earning state titles and multiple podium finishes.

Mana Mentors extends thanks to the organizations and businesses whose support helps make the Lahaina Youth Surf Team possible, including: Lokahi Lahaina, Maui Paradise Properties, Maui Life Realty, Surf & Turf Landscaping, DTL Carpentry, The Pierce Family, Jim Falk’s Maui, Valley Isle Motors, Havens, 808 Boards, and Maui Traffic Control Services.

Founded in West Maui, Mana Mentors empowers youth through surfing, skateboarding, sports, arts and music. The organization’s mission is to help keiki build confidence, resilience, respect and positive character while strengthening community connections.

Mana Mentors is currently seeking additional sponsors and donors to support the surf team’s upcoming season. Contributions help cover contest entry fees, coaching, travel, equipment and scholarships for families in need.

For more information or to support the Mana Mentors Lahaina Youth Surf Team, visit manamentors.org.