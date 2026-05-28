Maui Matsuri recognizes NAPA – United Auto Parts and Restaurant Matsu with 2026 Business Award

NAPA – United Auto Parts (Fujinaka Family)

The 24th annual Maui Matsuri named NAPA – United Auto Parts and Restaurant Matsu as this year’s Business Award recipients for their commitment to the community, which has been a reflection of core values passed down through generations.

The companies were recognized during the Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival on Saturday, May 23rd, at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Entertainment Stage.

NAPA – United Auto Parts

For over 79 years, NAPA – United Auto Parts has been serving Maui. Founded by Gary and Sadie Fujinaka in 1947, their honest and reliable service has allowed them to grow from one store in Wailuku, to seven across the island of Maui. Now spanning two generations, NAPA – United Auto Parts remains under the leadership of President and son, Eddie Fujinaka. “Their growth and ability to stand the test of time speaks to their hard work, dedication and trust,” according to the announcement.

Restaurant Matsu (Matsumoto Family)

Restaurant Matsu

Founded by Hideharu and Ikuyo Matsumoto, Restaurant Matsu has been bringing delicious Japanese cuisine to Maui for over 40 years. Now carried forward by their daughter, Anne, Restaurant Matsu serves generations of residents and remains deep-rooted in preserving values, traditions and connected to our community. Today, you can find them serving special treats from other local businesses and helping local organizations.

Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival

The Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival is presented by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui and supported in part by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Other major sponsors are Island Honda, IBEW Local 1186, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and Maui Taiko.

For more information on Japanese Cultural Society events, please visit jcsmaui.org. Become a JCSM Member to receive notifications on upcoming events, activities and exclusive discounts by visiting jcsmaui.org/join-us.