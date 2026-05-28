Minit Stop to add ‘Chicky Tendies’ to its menu June 1

Minit Stop will add Chicky Tendies to its menu beginning June 1. Courtesy image

Minit Stop will launch Chicky Tendies on June 1 — a hand-battered tender version of its longtime signature chicken, accompanied by three house-made dipping sauces.

The sauces, branded as “Da Dips,” lean into local flavor profiles: Hurricane combines Sriracha mayo and teriyaki sauce for heat seekers; Tsunami blends garlic mayo and teriyaki for a savory option; and Tradewinds offers a creamy, sweet-and-tangy take for those who prefer something milder.

General Manager Greg Cabanting said the new item is rooted in what already works.

“Our fried chicken has always been something the community comes to us for — it’s part of what makes Minit Stop, Minit Stop,” Cabanting said. “Chicky Tendies is our way of giving the community the same great chicken they already love, in a brand-new way.”

Minit Stop operates locations on Maui and the Big Island.