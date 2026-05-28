New dates and locations added for FEMA and SBA in-person support for recovery from Kona Low storms
Survivors of the March 10–24, 2026 Kona Low flooding in the City and County of Honolulu, as well as Hawaiʻi and Maui counties can receive in-person assistance from FEMA and the US Small Business Administration at Local Recovery Centers operated by state, local and nonprofit partners.
FEMA specialists will be able to help eligible homeowners and renters:
- Apply for FEMA assistance,
- Update existing applications (including after insurance settlements), and
- Understand decision letters, documentation requests, inspections, and appeals.
SBA staff will provide information on how homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits can apply for low-interest disaster loans to help repair and replace disaster-damaged real estate and/or personal property.
Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or to apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster.
Residents do not need an appointment. They are encouraged to bring a photo ID, the address of their damaged primary residence, insurance information, and any documents related to disaster damage and repairs.
Additional pop-up locations and any schedule changes will be updated regularly at Ready.Hawaii.gov and through official state and county emergency management channels.
Impacted residents do not need to visit a recovery center to apply for assistance or check the status of their claim. The fastest way to apply or update an application is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
When calling; if you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, you can give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available seven days a week, 24 hours per day, and they speak many languages. For language services press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14, 2026.
Local Recovery Center locations include:
Maui County:
- South Maui Community Park Gymnasium
1501 Līloa Dr., Kīhei, HI 96753
- Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Closing: June 12, 2026
- Molokaʻi State Offices
55 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748
- Tuesday–Thursday only
- Tuesday: 12–6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Thursday: 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Open May 26–June 4, 2026
- Tuesday–Thursday only
- Lanikeha Community Center – Digital Laboratory (Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi)
2200 Farrington Ave., Hoʻolehua, HI 96729
- Tuesday–Thursday, June 9–11, 2026: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Molokaʻi Yacht Club – Hoʻolauleʻa
Hio Place, Kaunakakai Wharf, Kaunakakai, HI 96748
- Saturday, June 13, 2026: 5–9 p.m.
City and County of Honolulu:
- Waialua Courthouse
66-207 Kamehameha Highway, Haleʻiwa, HI 96712
- Monday–Friday: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
- Hauʻula Civic Center
54-010 Kukuna Rd., Hauʻula, HI 96717
- Mondays: 12–8 p.m.
- Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Center – Dining Room
86-260 Farrington Hwy, Waiʻanae, HI 96792
- Tuesdays: 12–8 p.m.
- Thursdays: 12–8 p.m. (Closed May 28, 2026)
- Key Project
47-200 Waiheʻe Road, Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
- Wednesdays: 12–8 p.m.
- Paradise Chapel of the Assemblies of God
87-125 Maipalaoa Rd, Waiʻanae, HI 96792
- Thursday, May 28, 2026, (Catholic Charities, Waiʻanae Housing Fair): 9–11:30 a.m.
- Courtyard by Marriott – Lāʻie
55-400 Kamehameha Hwy., Lāʻie, HI 96762
- Fridays: 12–8 p.m.
Hawaiʻi County:
- West Hawaiʻi – Kealakekua Public Library
81-6619 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750
- May 4–June 12, 2026
- Mondays & Tuesdays: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 12–2 p.m. and 3–7 p.m.
- Thursdays (closed June 11 for state holiday): 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.
- Fridays: 12–4 p.m.
- May 4–June 12, 2026
- East Hawaiʻi – Kaʻū–Nāʻālehu Public Library
95-5669 Māmalahoa Hwy, Nāʻālehu, HI 96772
- May 26–June 12, 2026
- Mondays: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–6 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.
- Thursdays (closed June 11 for state holiday): 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–6 p.m.
- Fridays: 12–4 p.m.
- May 26–June 12, 2026
Locations and times are subject to change. For more information about assistance programs and updated locations, visit Ready.Hawaii.Gov.