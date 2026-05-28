New dates and locations added for FEMA and SBA in-person support for recovery from Kona Low storms

Kona low impacts. PC: Maui United Way

Survivors of the March 10–24, 2026 Kona Low flooding in the City and County of Honolulu, as well as Hawaiʻi and Maui counties can receive in-person assistance from FEMA and the US Small Business Administration at Local Recovery Centers operated by state, local and nonprofit partners.

FEMA specialists will be able to help eligible homeowners and renters:

Apply for FEMA assistance,

Update existing applications (including after insurance settlements), and

Understand decision letters, documentation requests, inspections, and appeals.

SBA staff will provide information on how homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits can apply for low-interest disaster loans to help repair and replace disaster-damaged real estate and/or personal property.

Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or to apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster .

Residents do not need an appointment. They are encouraged to bring a photo ID, the address of their damaged primary residence, insurance information, and any documents related to disaster damage and repairs.

Additional pop-up locations and any schedule changes will be updated regularly at Ready.Hawaii.gov and through official state and county emergency management channels.

Impacted residents do not need to visit a recovery center to apply for assistance or check the status of their claim. The fastest way to apply or update an application is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

When calling; if you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, you can give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available seven days a week, 24 hours per day, and they speak many languages. For language services press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14, 2026.

Local Recovery Center locations include:

Maui County:

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium

1501 Līloa Dr., Kīhei, HI 96753 Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Closing: June 12, 2026

1501 Līloa Dr., Kīhei, HI 96753 Molokaʻi State Offices

55 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Tuesday–Thursday only Tuesday: 12–6 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Open May 26–June 4, 2026

55 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Lanikeha Community Center – Digital Laboratory (Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi)

2200 Farrington Ave., Hoʻolehua, HI 96729 Tuesday–Thursday, June 9–11, 2026: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

2200 Farrington Ave., Hoʻolehua, HI 96729 Molokaʻi Yacht Club – Hoʻolauleʻa

Hio Place, Kaunakakai Wharf, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Saturday, June 13, 2026: 5–9 p.m.

Hio Place, Kaunakakai Wharf, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

City and County of Honolulu:

Waialua Courthouse

66-207 Kamehameha Highway, Haleʻiwa, HI 96712 Monday–Friday: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Closed Sundays

66-207 Kamehameha Highway, Haleʻiwa, HI 96712 Hauʻula Civic Center

54-010 Kukuna Rd., Hauʻula, HI 96717 Mondays: 12–8 p.m.

54-010 Kukuna Rd., Hauʻula, HI 96717 Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Center – Dining Room

86-260 Farrington Hwy, Waiʻanae, HI 96792 Tuesdays: 12–8 p.m. Thursdays: 12–8 p.m. (Closed May 28, 2026)

86-260 Farrington Hwy, Waiʻanae, HI 96792 Key Project

47-200 Waiheʻe Road, Kāneʻohe, HI 96744 Wednesdays: 12–8 p.m.

47-200 Waiheʻe Road, Kāneʻohe, HI 96744 Paradise Chapel of the Assemblies of God

87-125 Maipalaoa Rd, Waiʻanae, HI 96792 Thursday, May 28, 2026, (Catholic Charities, Waiʻanae Housing Fair): 9–11:30 a.m.

87-125 Maipalaoa Rd, Waiʻanae, HI 96792 Courtyard by Marriott – Lāʻie

55-400 Kamehameha Hwy., Lāʻie, HI 96762 Fridays: 12–8 p.m.

55-400 Kamehameha Hwy., Lāʻie, HI 96762

Hawaiʻi County:

West Hawaiʻi – Kealakekua Public Library

81-6619 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750 May 4–June 12, 2026 Mondays & Tuesdays: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. Wednesdays: 12–2 p.m. and 3–7 p.m. Thursdays (closed June 11 for state holiday): 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. Fridays: 12–4 p.m.

81-6619 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750 East Hawaiʻi – Kaʻū–Nāʻālehu Public Library

95-5669 Māmalahoa Hwy, Nāʻālehu, HI 96772 May 26–June 12, 2026 Mondays: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. Tuesdays: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–6 p.m. Wednesdays: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. Thursdays (closed June 11 for state holiday): 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–6 p.m. Fridays: 12–4 p.m.

95-5669 Māmalahoa Hwy, Nāʻālehu, HI 96772

Locations and times are subject to change. For more information about assistance programs and updated locations, visit Ready.Hawaii.Gov.