Congressional candidate arrested on Maui for alleged Terroristic Threatening incident in Wailuku

A 40-year-old Kīhei man identified as Congressional candidate Kirill Basin, was placed under arrest Friday for first degree Terroristic Threatening after he allegedly entered a county building off of Main Street in Wailuku while brandishing a firearm and engaged in a verbal altercation with county employees, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on May 29, 2026. Police say Central Dispatch was alerted to the situation at around 10:57 a.m. Patrol officers responded to the building within approximately five minutes and immediately implemented partial lockdown procedures while officers searched for Basin.

After information was verified, an all-points bulletin (APB) was issued. At approximately 12:30 p.m., officers located Basin in Kīhei. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in police custody pending further investigation.

Preliminary investigation has since revealed that on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during a South Maui town hall meeting, Basin was involved in a verbal altercation with Council Member Tom Cook and staff members. As a result of the disturbance, Basin was escorted from the meeting by police officers.

“The Maui Police Department will not compromise public safety, and incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously in Maui County,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. “I am extremely proud of the quick response and professionalism displayed by our personnel, which helped ensure a peaceful resolution.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say additional charges are pending review.