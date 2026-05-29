Maui News

Intermittent holds of traffic on Hāna Highway for bridge work at Mokulehua Stream, June 1-5

May 29, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
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Mokulehua Stream Bridge at mile marker 28 on Hāna Highway. PC: Courtesy Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Work will be conducted underneath the Mokulehua Stream Bridge at mile marker 28 on Hāna Highway (Route 36). There will be intermittent holds of traffic of around five minutes during the work, which is scheduled from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reports.

The majority of the construction work to address erosion is expected later in the week, with the first portion of the week involving staging of equipment and preparing the site.

HDOT is conducting interim work on the bridge which is part of the Hāna Highway Bridge Improvements project. This is one of six bridges identified for improvements.

Work is weather permitting.

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