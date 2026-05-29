Pāʻele Kiakona officially files for House District 14

Pāʻele Kiakona

Community organizer and Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona officially filed his nomination papers for the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives District 14 seat on Thursday morning.

Filing quietly and with a focus on the work ahead, Kiakona emphasized that his campaign is a continuation of the “collective fight for the survival of Maui’s working-class families.”

“As I file my papers to cement my candidacy for elected office today, I am carrying the voices, the struggles, and the hopes of our entire community with me,” said Kiakona. “From the beaches where we stood for ‘Fishing for Housing’ to the union halls where our workers organize, this campaign isn’t about any one person. It’s about taking the fight directly to the State Capitol to ensure our people are never priced out of their own home.”

Kiakona’s filing comes just weeks after he secured a key endorsement from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142. The endorsement highlighted his ability to bridge organized labor and grassroots activism, praising his leadership in passing SB 2919 (Act 17) to grant counties the authority to regulate short-term rentals.

If elected, Kiakona aims to disrupt “business-as-usual politics, bringing his proven track record of turning words into action to the legislature,” according to the announcement. His campaign priorities focus on housing sovereignty, living wages, environmental stewardship, and genuine, community-led disaster recovery.

“We have already shown what happens when our community stands together; we win,” Kiakona said. “For too long, decisions have been made for us, not by us. By bringing the voice of the working class and our grassroots advocates to the decision-making table, we can create generational impact and build a West Maui where our families don’t just survive, but thrive.”

Pāʻele will make his first major public appearance since filing next weekend at the Green Party Annual Statewide Convention, scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2026 in Lahaina.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were eight individuals who had pulled papers for the District 14 House seat. Four individuals, including Kiakona, have filed for candidacy to date. The list of potential contenders includes:

Kanamu Balinbin (Democrat) of Lahaina — filed April 6, 2026

Elle Cochran (Republican) incumbent from Lahaina — pulled papers *incumbent

Jackie Keefe (Green) of Lahaina — pulled papers

Paʻele Kiakona (Green) of Lahaina — filed May 28, 2026

Lorrie Betsill (Republican) of Lahaina — pulled papers

Ashley Olson (Democrat) of Lahaina — filed Feb. 20, 2026

Sne Patel (Democrat) of Lahaina — filed April 21, 2026

Mark Kanae Smith (Republican) of Wailuku — pulled papers