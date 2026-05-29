Maui News
Traffic advisory: Vehicle accident in Makawao involving motorcycle and car
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Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Makawao. Video from the scene at around 7:38 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2026, shows a vehicle that appears to have collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of Makawao Avenue and Baldwin Avenue. An ambulance, police and fire units are responding. Further details are pending release.
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