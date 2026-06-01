Kupuna Aloha Luncheon table sponsorships accepted

The vendor area is shown from last year’s Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on July 26. Table sponsorships are being accepted for this year’s event on July 25 with more vendors expected due to the election year.

The deadline for Kupuna Aloha Luncheon table sponsorships from candidates and organizations supporting kupuna, who will have an opportunity to meet hundreds of kupuna in-person, is coming up fast.

The 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon is set for Saturday, July 25, at the Grand Wailea. A total of 40 tables are available — on a first-come, first-served basis — and priority will be given to candidates with MEO accommodating annual supporters.

The sponsorships are particularly popular during election years with the sponsorship table area swarmed with kupuna seeking to meet candidates, take selfies with them and bring home some swag.

The cost for a table is $200 and includes 1 meal ticket. Additional meal tickets may be purchased for $55 each. Table sponsorships help offset the cost of hosting this special event for our kupuna.

The deadline to register for a sponsorship table and to submit payment is June 19. Only those with purchased tickets may participate.

Guests will begin arriving at the Grand Wailea Haleakalā Ballroom at 8 a.m. with tables set up and ready by 7:45 a.m. The event concludes at 12:30 p.m.

For an application or more information, contact MEO Executive Assistant Aubrey Anana by phone at 808-243-4306 or email at aubrey.anana@meoinc.org.

MEO is handling sponsorships and event coordination for the Maui County Senior Planning & Coordinating Council. The event annually draws more than 400 kupuna from across the island.

The event was organized more than 5 decades ago to give kupuna an opportunity to meet candidates in-person and express their opinions. Today, the gathering also offers kupuna an opportunity to wear their finest with a formal hotel buffet lunch and catch-up with old friends, as well as meet candidates for office and take home swag.