Residents encouraged to attend County’s Lahaina Community Meeting, June 3

The Lahaina Community Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

Restoration of the Lahaina Royal Complex

Ongoing and upcoming state Department of Transportation projects

The County Department of Water Supply’s upcoming Lahaina Watermain Project

Community input on the proposed Lahaina community center and field house

Updates from the County Office of Recovery, including information on Hoʻokumu Hou programs

In order to provide residents with more individual assistance, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, Department of Water Supply, Department of Parks and Recreation and 4LEAF; the state Department of Transportation; Hawaiian Electric Co.; and Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group.

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the in-person Lahaina Community Meeting also will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.