World Ocean Day celebration set for June 8

PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will celebrate World Ocean Day with educational and cultural activities, live music and marine naturalist presentations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 8.

World Ocean Day is held each year on June 8 to “unite millions across the globe to protect our blue planet,” organizers said.

“In keeping with this year’s theme of ‘Marine Protected Areas,’ we want to highlight our new display about the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project,” said Tiara Fernandez, the aquarium’s education director. “This interactive kiosk brings ocean conservation to life in a fun, hands-on way.”

During World Ocean Day, marine naturalists will host a coral feeding station and shark tooth dig activity along with presentations throughout the day. A diver program will take place at 11 a.m. inside the 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit featuring sharks, stingrays and schooling fish.

In the Sphere Theater, there will be alternating showings of the “Humpbacks of Hawaiʻi” 3D Experience and “Koholā,” a film by local photographer and filmmaker Daniel Sullivan that explores humpback whales as symbols of hope and healing.

Conservation groups participating in the event include The Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center (MOCMI), Pacific Whale Foundation, Whale Trust, Nā Mamo O Mū’olea and NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

Maui Ocean Treasures gift store will offer a special ocean-themed fudge and 15% off sustainable products, while Reef Café will give 15% off fountain drinks in compostable cups. Meanwhile, Seascape at Maui Ocean Center will donate a dollar from every glass of Ocean Water (lemon lime soda with blue raspberry syrup) sold to MOCMI.

Tickets for World Ocean Day can be purchased at mauioceancenter.com or at the front gate. Discounted admission for kama‘āina, with valid Hawaiʻi state ID, is $15 per adult and $10 per child (ages 3 and younger are free).

World Ocean Day at the Maui Ocean Center