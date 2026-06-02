Filipino national on Maui charged with unlawfully voting in the US

Remedios Alasaas, 66, of Kahului, Maui, was charged on June 1, 2026, by Information, with unlawfully voting as an alien, according to US Attorney Ken Sorenson.

Alasaas came to the United States in or around 2014 on an immigrant visa and registered to vote soon thereafter. According to court records, Alasaas was a non-citizen when she cast votes in two Federal elections: first, in a general election on or about Nov. 8, 2022, and then in a primary election on or about Aug. 10, 2024. On both occasions, Alasaas understood that she was not a citizen at the time that she cast her ballot, officials with the Department of Justice report.

If convicted, Alasaas faces up to one year in prison for each charge, plus a term of supervised release. Alasaas also faces a fine of up to $100,000.

“The right of the people to vote in Federal elections belongs solely to American citizens,” said Sorenson. “When non-citizens defraud the democratic process by voting, they undermine the integrity and credibility of our elections. This Office will vigorously investigate and prosecute all instances of voter fraud.”

“The right to vote in Federal elections is a cornerstone of our democracy, and secured for US citizens,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge David Porter. “The FBI will continue its work to ensure the integrity of our elections and hold accountable anyone who undermines the fairness of our democracy by engaging in voter fraud.”

The charges in the Information are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. In the case of conviction, any sentence would be imposed by the court based on statutory sentencing factors and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant US Attorney Gregg Paris Yates is prosecuting the case.