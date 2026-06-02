Interact Club of Lahainaluna High School partners with United Way to support graduation activities

Lahainaluna HS grads at Project Graduation Celebration sponsored by the Lahainaluna PTSA. PC: Glen Pascual

The Interact Club of Lahainaluna High School partnered with United Way to help fund and support graduation activities for the Class of 2026.

Funding provided through this partnership supported senior rehearsal events that helped prepare students for the commencement ceremony. These efforts were made possible with additional community collaboration from Chick-fil-A Kahului, which provided free onsite delivery for the graduation rehearsal breakfast.

Lahainaluna HS Interact Club and Chick-fil-A Kahului provided breakfast for Lahainaluna graduation rehearsals. PC: Laura Stanton

In addition, the Interact Club supported Project Graduation, a long-standing tradition organized by the Lahainaluna PTSA. Project Graduation provides a drug-free, safe, supervised, and celebratory environment for seniors on graduation night, reinforcing the community’s commitment to student well-being and achievement.

“This partnership reflects the power of service and community,” said Laura Stanton, Interact advisor. “Our members are dedicated to giving back, and we’re grateful to United Way, Chick-fil-A Kahului, and the Lahainaluna PTSA for working alongside us to make graduation special for Lahainaluna seniors.”

The Interact Club of Lahainaluna High School, a youth service organization affiliated with Rotary, focuses on leadership development and community service. This initiative highlights the club’s ongoing commitment to supporting their peers and strengthening the Lahaina community.

For more information about the Interact Club or ways to support future initiatives, contact lahainalunainteract@gmail.com.