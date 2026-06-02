Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 8-12 10-14 10-14 10-14 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 04:34 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:34 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:38 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:16 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:12 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed south-facing shores will continue to gradually rise through tonight as a fresh long-period south-southwest swell continues to fills in. This swell will likely peak late tonight into Wednesday just below the warning level threshold of 15 feet faces. Thereafter, a gradual downward trend is expected through the latter half of the week.

Surf along north-facing shores will likely rise above the seasonal average by Wednesday, then remain elevated through Thursday and Friday before gradually easing over the weekend as a couple of northerly swells arrive. Surf along east-facing shores will gradually build, with heights returning to near seasonal levels by the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.