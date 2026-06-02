Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|West Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|10-14
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed south-facing shores will continue to gradually rise through tonight as a fresh long-period south-southwest swell continues to fills in. This swell will likely peak late tonight into Wednesday just below the warning level threshold of 15 feet faces. Thereafter, a gradual downward trend is expected through the latter half of the week.
Surf along north-facing shores will likely rise above the seasonal average by Wednesday, then remain elevated through Thursday and Friday before gradually easing over the weekend as a couple of northerly swells arrive. Surf along east-facing shores will gradually build, with heights returning to near seasonal levels by the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com