No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake off Kona Coast

4.2 earthquake off Kona Coast of Hawaiʻi Island (6.2.26) PC: USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake reported at 5:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 off the Kona Coast of Hawaiʻi Island west of the Kahaluu-Keauhou region.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 21 miles according to the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami is expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a statement saying, “The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the Pacific plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area. These earthquakes are generated below the volcanoes and the ocean crust in the upper mantle beneath the Hawaiian Islands.”

The HVO reports the earthquake today is similar in origin but unrelated to the magnitude-6 that occurred on May 22, 2026. “Like the magnitude-6 earthquake that occurred on May 22, this event is likely related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying rigid mantle and was not directly related to volcanic processes or magma movement. Moderate shaking was reported during this event, which could cause light damage.”

The USGS reports that nearby locations include:

Nearby Places

Kahaluu-Keauhou, Hawaiʻi, 6 km (3.7 mi) E Population: 3549

Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, 7.9 km (4.9 mi) NNE Population: 11975

Hilo, Hawaiʻi, 98.8 km (61.4 mi) E Population: 43263

Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi, 109.6 km (68.1 mi) E Population: 11404

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, 272.2 km (169.1 mi) NW Population: 371657

Distance and direction from epicenter to nearby place.

*Editor’s Note/Correction: This post was updated to reflect an updated magnitude. *Check back for updates. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.