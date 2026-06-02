Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort named a Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown winner

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort. File photo credit: Robb Aaron Gordon / Sensei Lāna‘i, A Four Seasons Resort

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort has been named among the debut winners of a new accolade, the Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown, a prestigious collection of some of the world’s greatest hotels.

“It is an honor for Sensei Lānaʻi to be recognized as a Triple Crown winner alongside this group of incredible properties,” said Mazen Saleh, General Manager, Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi. “Our luxury wellness enclave combines legendary Four Seasons service with Sensei’s evidence-led approach to helping people live longer, healthier lives resulting in a well-being retreat like none other, and we are thrilled the editors and readers of Condé Nast Traveler agree.”

The CNT Triple Crown is awarded to properties that have won all three flagship awards lists – the Hot List, the Gold List, and the Readers’ Choice Awards – at some point in the past 30 years. The Hot List honours the best new hotels to have opened in the previous year. The Gold List is an annual selection of CNT editors’ favourite hotels, while the Readers’ Choice Awards highlight audience favourites.

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort offers an ideal adults-only setting to commit to personal wellness and learn daily practices to live longer, healthier lives. Tropical gardens serve as a background to outdoor sculptures by renowned artists, fitness facilities, an outdoor pool, onsen heated baths and a putting course.

Sensei by Nobu offers fine dining. Guests can also enjoy a variety of complimentary fitness and wellness classes, luxuriate in 1,000 square foot private spa hales with a range of therapeutic treatments or delve deeper into one-on-one sessions with a trained team of Sensei Guides and practitioners who hold degrees in their respective fields including exercise science, nutrition, yoga and mindfulness.

The Resort was named to the Hot List in 2020, the Gold List in 2021, and consistently ranks among the best in the Readers’ Choice Awards.