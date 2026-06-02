Summer food programs launch: Free meals and $189 grocery benefit available for keiki

Moanalua school breakfast. PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

For many keiki in Hawai‘i, a school meal is their only nutritious meal of the day. As the school year ends, families across Hawai‘i can take advantage of a range of free programs to ensure children and youth have access to healthy meals during the summer.

There are three key food programs to help families ensure their keiki continue to have healthy meals over the summer. Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network (HCAN) has created a resource hub about all three programs at hawaiifoodhelp.com/summer-programs .

These summer nutrition programs are federally funded and administered by the US Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Education, Hawai‘i Child Nutrition Programs, the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services, as well as numerous community programs serving children and youth across the state.

SUN Bucks: $189 Per Child for Groceries

Eligible families can receive $189 per child to purchase groceries through the SUN Bucks program administered by the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services. This benefit helps families fill the summer meal gap at home and can be used at participating grocery stores and farmers’ markets. Most eligible families will automatically receive SUN Bucks food purchasing cards in the mail in early June, with no need to apply. Visit www.hawaiifoodhelp.com/summer-ebt or sunbucks.dhs.hawaii.gov for FAQs and program details. This summer, the SUN Bucks Program will operate through August 2, 2026.

Free Eat-On-Site Keiki Meals Available Across the Hawai‘i

Eat-on-site keiki meals are available at schools, parks, libraries, and other community locations across the state. Any child or teen 18 years old or younger can receive a free meal—no registration or ID required. These meals are served in safe, supervised spaces where children can eat together.

“No child in Hawai‘i should go hungry just because school is out,” said Laura Zysman, Director of Keiki Nutrition at the Hawai‘i Foodbank. “These summer meal programs help ease the burden on families while keeping our keiki healthy and nourished. They provide essential meals now, and help build healthier communities for the future.”

For locations as well as operating dates and times, families can browse the Hawai‘i Afterschool Alliance’s 2026 Summer Programs + Meals map at https://www.hawaiifoodhelp.com/summer-eat-on-site .

Kaukau 4 Keiki Free Summer Meal Kits

Families with keiki in eligible areas can apply for Kaukau 4 Keiki, which provides free weekly meal kits containing fresh, local, and nutritious food. The program also supports Hawai‘i’s agricultural economy by sourcing ingredients from local farmers and vendors. To check eligibility and apply, visit www.hawaiifoodhelp.com/kaukau4keiki or www.kaukau4keiki.org .

“For many ʻohana on the Waiʻanae Coast, summer can be a challenging time when school meals are unavailable or when ʻohana aren’t able to bring their keiki to a cafeteria meal site,” said Avary Maunakea, Executive Director of Kahumana. “Kaukau 4 Keiki demonstrates what is possible when communities come together to care for one another. Through partnerships with local farmers, local food hubs, local vendors, and organizations, we are increasing access to healthy food today while helping build a more resilient and self-sufficient food system for Hawaiʻi tomorrow.”

HawaiiFoodHelp.com

HCAN has made information about all three programs available at a centralized location at hawaiifoodhelp.com/summer-programs .

“This summer there will be over 200 summer food locations, statewide, including schools, parks, and community centers. A location map is available as well as additional resources for families at hawaiifoodhelp.com/summer-programs ,” said Diane Tabangay, Anti-Hunger Advocate at Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network. “We want to thank our State Agency, Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs, HIDOE’s School Food Service Branch and all of our meal serving partners for their hard work and dedicated efforts to ensure keiki have access to nutrition meals, especially when school is out.”