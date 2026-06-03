PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi.

Dads can relax, kick back and enjoy a tropical escape at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, where guests can enjoy special events and activities on the secluded island.

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi is welcoming an acclaimed Michelin star chef for an exclusive two-night dining experience. On June 19 and 20, the Resort will host Chef Christophe de Lellis of Dallas’ Michelin-starred Mamani for a special two-night culinary collaboration.

Father’s Day Dinner

Celebrate fathers all around with a special three-course prix fixe menu at Osteria Mozza Lānaʻi. Enjoy Wedge Salad with Bacon, Pearl Onion, Hazelnut, Tomato, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette; Brisket Bowl with Horseradish Cream, Salsa Verde, Broccolini, Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg and to finish, a Peanut Butter Stracciatella Gelato Pie. Select a la carte menu and wine pairings are available.

A Starred Evening

Chef Christophe de Lellis of Mamani. PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi.

Enjoy a special dining experience as the Resort welcomes Chef Christophe de Lellis of Mamani June 19 and 20, 2026. Just one year after opening its doors, the Dallas restaurant earned its first Michelin star last year.

Rooted in his French heritage and shaped by years immersed in Italian culinary tradition, his cooking is also a deeply personal love letter to his Italian grandmother, his mamani, who first placed a wooden spoon in his hands and showed him the transformative power of food made with love.

The evening begins with elegant canapés before moving onto a beautifully composed multicourse menu, featuring langoustine ravioli and a Parfum des Iles. As the sun dips below the lava cliffs overlooking Hulopoe Bay, every course will be a celebration of France, Italy, and the family table that inspired it all. Optional wine pairings are available to complement each course.

Hawanawana Spa

Dads can recharge after a day of activities with the Lanakila Massage, whose name means victory in Hawaiian.Or, they can choose a Kane facial, customized for men’s skin, for relaxation, cleansing and conditioning. Dads can also find time with their partners in a special Couples personalized healing session. Guided by Caroline Joseph Reese, Resident Wellness Practitioner, each session is shaped around the couple. No two sessions are the same.

Manele Golf Course

Golfing dads can tee off for a perfect day on the championship Mānele Golf Course. With ocean views on every hole, the course offers five tees allowing the course to be enjoyed by all levels of golfers while presenting a formidable test to the best players. Greens fees include complimentary food and beverage at Kau Kau tin or via Cart GPS, personal engraved metal bag tag, preferred tee times and more. Other events include complimentary clinics, course tours and mini-Mānele, a great time for families and friends.

Explore on land and sea with a variety of activities, many managed by Four Seasons. Visit the activity calendar for daily golf, tennis, wellness and cultural events as well as sunset and snorkel sails, ziplining, horseback rides and jeep tours. Or simply relax by the pool or beach, complete with private cabanas, refreshing amenities and welcoming Four Seasons service. Check out new packages and always included: round-trip charter service from Honolulu on Lānaʻi Air for all bookings made with arrivals by Dec. 31, 2027.